January movies at the Canastota Public Library

by Beth Totten

Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., the Canastota Public Library shows a movie in the Lawson Community Room. These are scheduled for an adult audience. In January, we’ll be showing newly released DVD including the following movies:

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, view the “Money Monster” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. A financial TV host and his producer are put in an intense situation when an irate investor takes over the studio. The movie is rated R.

“The Legend of Tarzan” will be shown on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5. Rated PG-13, the action-adventure stars Alexander Skargard, Samuel Jackson and Margot Robbie. Tarzan, who is living in England is called back to the jungle to investigate incidents at a mining encampment.

In “Free State of Jones” Jan. 17, Matthew McConaughey plays Newton Knight, a Civil War deserter who leads a rebellion that will change the course of history. The movie is rated R and aslo stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

On Jan. 24, we’ll be showing “Star Trek Beyond.” Rated PG-13, the crew of the USS Enterprise encounters a ruthless enemy that they have never met previously. The show stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Karl Urban.

“Me Before You” was first a book by Jojo Moyes. We’ll watch the movie on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It stars Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin and Janet McTeer. In this PG-13 film, a small town girl forms an unexpected bond with a paralyzed man she provides with care.

We hope you stop in on a Tuesday evening to take in a movie at the library. No reservations are needed.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

