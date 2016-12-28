Mohawk Valley Rotary Club donates to law enforcement and emergency personnel

Local law enforcement and emergency personnel had a little extra cheer this holiday season. The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club delivered cookies to police departments in Herkimer, Mohawk, Ilion, Frankfort, as well as the State Police, and the 9-1-1 Dispatch office.

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club, whose membership includes representatives from the business community of Herkimer, Mohawk, Ilion, and Frankfort wanted to show their appreciation for all that the local police and emergency personnel do for our Community.

President-Elect, Cindy Bennett, and Rotarian, Irving Mason delivered the cookies on Christmas Eve.

“We wanted to do something nice, and let our law enforcement know that we are thinking of them this holiday season, showing support to police and emergency personnel is important to the members of our Club,” said Bennett.

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club is part of a service club with a membership of 1.2 million worldwide. For more information about joining the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club contact www.facebook.com/mohawkvalleyrotaryclub.

