39th annual Winter Living Celebration features annual favorite the Susquehanna String Band

Experience the magic of winter during the 39th annual Winter Living Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne. Hosted by Friends of Rogers, this fun-filled day will be packed with outdoor activities, demonstrations, and live performances.

“We’re excited to once again host this celebration, which we know our community looks forward to with great anticipation every year,” said Simon Solomon, Friends of Rogers executive director. “Our goal is to enhance the winter living experience by supplementing traditional event demonstrations with new guest vendors.”

In keeping with Winter Living Celebration tradition, visitors have the opportunity to be a “human bird-feeder,” make crafts in the Bird Cabin, view an Environmental Conservation Officer K-9 demonstration, take a horse-drawn sleigh ride, and roast marshmallows over a campfire to make s’mores.

Weather permitting, free cross-country skiing and snowshoeing will also be available. Interactive live demonstrations will be presented on cross-cut sawing, maple syrup tree-tapping, and fly-tying with Trout Unlimited.

Perennial favorite the Susquehanna String Band returns to provide musical entertainment. Unique among today’s traditional music groups, the SSB features Rick Bunting, Dan Duggan, John Kirk, and special guest Trish Miller. While each are all accomplished solo performers in a wide variety of styles of music, their combined talents create an exciting ensemble effect in the performance of traditional music from America and the British Isles. They have four recording projects to their credit including their latest release, “Auld Lang Syne.”

Thanks to the Chenango Bird Club and the Rotary Club of Sherburne, refreshments will be available for purchase, with all proceeds to benefit Friends of Rogers.

“Our Winter Living Celebration is the perfect opportunity to experience new outdoor adventures,” said Sarah Freedman, Friends of Rogers environmental educator. “Many visitors have shared they have a renewed sense of appreciation for winter by trying something during the festivities.”

While there is no charge, Friends of Rogers encourages contributions to support future operations.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

