 
  »

Oneida Chamber announces 2017 Board of Directors

Oneida-ChamberOfficers
Jennifer Cossette, President  – NBT Bank
Dr. Matthew Allen, Vice President – Allen Eye Associates
Rachel Siderine, Treasurer – AmeriCU
Directors
Craig Bailey – OneGroup
Vincent Bailey – Bailey Property Services
Doreen Borders – NBT Bank
Ken Brewer – Community Carwash
Kim Caro – Caro-Northrup Agency
Duane DeFrees – Oneida Printshop
Frank Duck, Wilber-Duck
Ryan Mosack – Community Bank
Kevin Prosser – Oneida Healthcare
Ryan Rifenburg – Graphic Design
Monique Smith – Global Dictation
Sharon Taylor – Real Estate Holdings
Jayne Wentworth – Kay Real Estate
December 28th, 2016 | Category: Local, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  