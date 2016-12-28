Oneida Chamber announces 2017 Board of Directors

Jennifer Cossette, President – NBT Bank
Dr. Matthew Allen, Vice President – Allen Eye Associates
Rachel Siderine, Treasurer – AmeriCU
Directors
Craig Bailey – OneGroup
Vincent Bailey – Bailey Property Services
Doreen Borders – NBT Bank
Ken Brewer – Community Carwash
Kim Caro – Caro-Northrup Agency
Duane DeFrees – Oneida Printshop
Frank Duck, Wilber-Duck
Ryan Mosack – Community Bank
Kevin Prosser – Oneida Healthcare
Ryan Rifenburg – Graphic Design
Monique Smith – Global Dictation
Sharon Taylor – Real Estate Holdings
Jayne Wentworth – Kay Real Estate
Leave a Reply