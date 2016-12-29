Chamber networking breakfast at Stone Presbyterian Church Jan. 4

Join us at Stone Presbyterian Church to pass business cards and network with current and prospective Clinton Chamber of Commerce members from the surrounding area.
Stone Church is a welcoming and affirming congregation with a strong focus on mission to those in the community as well as abroad. Stone sponsors a very active Fair Trade Shoppe, which provides dignity and hope for farmers and artisans around the world (see www.facebook.com/
buildingstonesshoppe) as well as the gifted Stone Storytellers of telling the texts of scriptures by heart both in our church and others.
Please enter through the Williams Street doors. The Fair Trade Shoppe will also be open.
Complimentary breakfast treats and beverages provided by Stone Presbyterian Church.
Open to ALL current and prospective members.
Leave a Reply