Utica man charged with driving while intoxicated following vehicle fire

On Dec. 24, 2016 at approximately 8:51 p.m., State Police in Remsen responded to a vehicle fire on Hinckley Road in Russia.

Upon arrival, Troopers interviewed the operator, John R. Mason, 32, of Utica. Investigation at the scene revealed Mason had drifted off the roadway where the vehicle became stuck in the ditch. While trying to remove the vehicle from the ditch, the operator began to smell smoke and called 911.

Further investigation revealed Mason was intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and transported to SP Remsen for processing where he was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in Russia Town Court Jan. 4, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

