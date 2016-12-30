Invest in Utica Now

Utica is alive and well and is open for business. Following are just a few links to help you discover Utica! Contact us to find out how we can help your business grow and prosper in Utica. www.cityofutica.com

Don’t forget to check out the City of Utica’s YouTube channel . . .

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAvR2Vol4v903dyEP71JEhA

Build Your Business in Utica

http://www.cityofutica.com/government/mayors-office/build-your-business-in-utica

Utica, New York is a city with a population of 62,000 and is one of the few Upstate urban centers to have its population increase over the last fifteen years. The growth has contributed greatly to the diversity of cultures and ethnicities in our City as well as entrepreneurship.

Located in the center of New York state and situated along Interstate 90, Utica possesses wonderful assets making it a winning City for any developer, investor or businessperson. Utica is home to four colleges and universities each offering a wide variety of academic opportunity. Just outside of the city, Hamilton College and SUNY Polytechnic Institute also serve the communities educational needs. Utica boasts an extensive park system with of a total 677 acres of municipally owned and operated parkland.

Numerous businesses; from newly established small business start-ups and expansions to regionally and nationally developed industries, have made Utica their home over the last several years. From our developing Harbor Point recreation center and historic Bagg’s Square neighborhood to the heart of our Downtown, Utica has seen an emergence of public and private investment and growth unlike anything in the last 50 years.

Year End Investment Opportunities

Following is a link to a recent RFP we have posted for commercial development on our Erie Street property, along with tax maps and development map.

http://www.cityofutica.com/departments/urban-renewal/Erie-St-RFP

Build Your Dream Home Now

Building on the success of recent housing developments in Utica, on sites that were historically home to other uses, the City of Utica is now actively seeking redevelopment of selected sites for single-family and/or two-family homes that fit into the character of the existing neighborhood.

http://www.cityofutica.com/Assets/Departments/Urban-Renewal-Agency/PDF-Documents/Build%20Your%20Dream%20Home%20pdf.pdf

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

