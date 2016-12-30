Herkimer County HealthNet is sponsoring a free health and wellness series

Herkimer County HealthNet is sponsoring a free Health and Wellness Series open to anyone interested in living a healthier more fulfilled, and balanced life. With Crystal Hein, Registered Dietitian attendees are sure to have their health and wellness horizons broadened.

The Health and Wellness series will feature the following classes at the Herkimer County Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Class topics will be:

Basics to Weight Loss, Tuesday, Jan. 10 , 2017

2017 Healthy Eating Over 50, Tuesday, Feb. 21 , 2017

The seminars are open to all but reservations are required. Crystal Hein, Registered Dietitian provides individual and group nutrition education and behavior counseling for general nutrition and wellness needs, weight loss and various medical conditions for adults and children. The health & wellness series will teach participants how to make small, realistic changes in their lifestyle.

For more information or to register please call HCHN at 867-1552 or email Elyse Enea at eenea@herkimercounty.org.

This mission of Herkimer County HealthNet is to improve the health and well-being of individuals who live, work, play, and learn in Herkimer County.

