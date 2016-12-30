State police are invetigating a fatal one-car accident on County Route 53 in Scriba

State Police in Fulton are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident on County Route 53 in the Town of Scriba.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at approximately 2:26 a.m., State Police responded to County Route 53 near County Route 4 in the Town of Scriba for a report of a one vehicle motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, Troopers located the driver, Kristina R. Skogfeldt, 20, of West Sixth Street, Oswego, partially ejected from her vehicle.

Troopers administered CPR and utilized the AED. Skogfeldt was transported by ambulance to Oswego Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation revealed Skogfeldt was driving southbound on County Route 53 when she lost control of her vehicle at a high rate of speed and exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree and partially overturned before the roof of the vehicle struck another tree.

Skogfeldt was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

