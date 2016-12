Boonville man charged with driving while intoxicated

On Dec. 23, 2016, at approximately 9:42 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on State Route 12 in Boonville for erratic operation. Investigation at the scene revealed that the operator, David A. Marmon, of Boonville, was intoxicated.

Marmon was taken into custody and transported to SP Remsen for processing where he was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Marmon is scheduled to appear in Boonville Town Court Jan. 3, 2017.

