Fatal two-car crash on Route 8 in Oneida County

State Police is investigating a two-car fatal crash that occurred on State Route 8 in the Town of Deerfield, Oneida County.

The investigation has determined a passenger vehicle, operated by David P. Trevvett, 48, of West Winfield, was northbound on State Route 8 when he lost control and slid into the southbound lane colliding with an SUV operated by Jeffrey F. Conte, 53, of 301 Old State Road, Poland.

David P. Trevvett was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica with internal injuries and was listed in stable condition. A front seat passenger, Hannah G. Trevvett, 19, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A rear seat passenger, Noah C. Trevvett, 16, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for chest trauma and is listed in critical condition.

Conte was not injured in the crash. The investigation continues.

