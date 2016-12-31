Think you know 90s trivia?

You could win a 90s DVD

During January and February, the Utica Public Library will be offering a 90s trivia quiz for the public.

To participate, simply come to the library and pick up a quiz flier. When you have completed the quiz, drop it into the provided container in the main lobby along with your name and phone number.

A drawing will be held at the end of February to select six winners. Everyone who answers the 10 trivia questions correctly will be eligible for the drawing. Winners will receive a DVD of a classic 90s film.

Think you know the 90’s? A.J. McLean was a member of what famous 90s boy band?

