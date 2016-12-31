Knitters with a Cause

By Beth Totten

The Canastota Public Library’s two knitting groups have joined together to benefit one great cause—Literacy!

During the months of January and February, the knitting groups will be the featured artists in the Lawson Community Room at the library.

Generally set for art shows, the Lawson Room display for these two months will feature hand knitted shawls. The Knitters have chosen the pattern WINGSPAN to be featured in the show.

All knitters were asked to use the same pattern and then interpret that pattern in different yarns.

The finished products are spectacular! Each shawl will be on display and then sold during a silent auction to benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library at the Library.

Starting bids will be $30 which is the approximate cost of shipping a book monthly for a year to one child.

While the Dolly Parton Foundation offsets the costs of the books, it is the responsibility of the library (or participating provider) to make arrangements for the shipping charges. Currently, the library has 315 children who live in the Canastota area participating in the program.

That number increases as children are born or added to the DPIL and decreases as children age out of the program at age 5.

To date, the library has had 263 graduate from the DPIL by turning age 5.

The Thursday Nite Knitters and the Friday Morning Knitters will hold a reception for the WINGSPAN Fundraiser Thursday, Jan. 19. The public is encouraged to stop out for light refreshments and to see and bid on the WINGSPAN creations! Bidding will begin at the Jan. 19 reception.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

