Camden man arrested for Leandra’s Law violation

On Dec. 31, 2016, at approximately 11:47 p.m., State Police in Sylvan Beach observed a vehicle with an obstructed view and initiated a traffic stop on Lake Shore Road North in Verona. Troopers determined the operator, 27-year-old Fred C. Huante Camden, was operating his motor vehicle while intoxicated by alcohol.

Investigation also revealed two children, ages 4 and 6, were passengers in the vehicle.

Huante was transported to SP Sylvan Beach where he submitted to a breath test revealing his blood-alcohol content to be .13 percent. Davis was charged with driving while intoxicated-common law, DWI- BAC greater than .08 percent, aggravated DWI –children in vehicle, and various vehicle and traffic law violations.

Huante was arraigned in Verona Town Court and ordered to reappear at a later date.

