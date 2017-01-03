Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative in towns of Elbridge and Camillus

On Dec. 30, 2016, State Police conducted an underage drinking initiative throughout Onondaga County. Troopers checked 14 establishments in the towns of Elbridge and Camillus.

The following establishments were checked and found to be compliant:



Tops, 227 E. Main St., Elbridge

Pit Stop, 101 E. Main St., Elbridge

Elbridge Wine and Spirits, 225 E. Main St., Elbridge

Fastrac, 100 W. Main St., Elbridge

Byrne Dairy, 175 Rte. 5 West, Elbridge

Mirabito, 2052 Rte. 5 West, Camillus

Speedway, 2053 W. Genesee Tpke., Camillus

Sunoco, 20 Genesee St., Camillus

Speedway, 5323 E. Genesee St., Camillus

Sunoco, 3612 W. Genesee St., Camillus

Delta Sonic, 3328 W. Genesee St., Camillus

Wegman's, 3325 W. Genesee St., Syracuse

The State Police would like to commend these businesses in Onondaga County for their compliance during the initiative and is grateful for their support in preventing underage drinking.

The following arrests were made:

• Eighteen-year-old female from Syracuse, arrested for first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, a class A misdemeanor; and prohibited sale of alcohol, a class A misdemeanor, while working at Tops Supermarket, 5335 W. Genesee St., Camillus. (The name of the 18-year-old arrestee is not being released due to eligibility for youthful offender status with court.)

• Becky L. Lamondie, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested for first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, a class A misdemeanor; and prohibited sale of alcohol, a class A misdemeanor, while working at Wal-Mart, 5399 W. Genesee St., Camillus.

