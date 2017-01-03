Herkimer County man charged with sending sexual explicit video to teen

Major Francis S. Coots of the New York State Police and Chief Deputy Joseph Lisi of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, announce the arrest of 28-year-old, Michael A. Derby, of Schuyler, for first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, a class D felony and other charges are pending.

Derby is accused of sending a video containing sexual content to a 15-year-old male victim in Oneida County. He was arraigned in New York Mills Village Court and remanded to the Oneida County Jail on $2,500 cash/bond. The victim was offered services through the Oneida County CAC.

The investigation was conducted by State Police Investigator Jamie Gallagher, who is currently assigned to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center is a multi-agency, multi-disciplinary team that fights child abuse by providing a wide range of services for child victims, while also aggressively pursuing the offenders of these crimes.

