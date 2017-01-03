Delaware fugitive from justice captured in Lenox

Sullivan based state police charged a Vernon Center woman with being a fugitive from justice after investigating a noise complaint in the Town of Lenox Friday evening.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. Dec. 30, Trooper Michael Petrie was dispatched to a loud noise complaint at a motel on Route 5 in Lenox.

While interviewing the people at the motel, it was learned that Diane R. Hawkins, 35, of 3310 Simmons Road, Vernon Center, had an active arrest warrant in the state of Delaware for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

Delaware authorities advised they wished to extradite Hawkins, and she was taken into custody. She was arraigned in Sullivan Town Court as a fugitive from justice and remanded to the Madison County Jail without bail pending extradition to Delaware.

