Oswego County man arrested on felony DWI charges following crash

On Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at approximately midnight, State Police responded to a one-car crash on Morgan Road just south of Buckley Road in Clay.

A 2004 Ford F150 pickup truck, operated by James Darling, was traveling northbound on Morgan Road when he lost control, slid off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Darling was evaluated by EMS at the scene and was not injured.

Troopers subsequently arrested James M. Darling, 25, from Maple View, for felony DWI (previous conviction within 10 years), speeding, operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone and drinking alcohol while operating a motor vehicle on a highway, all violations.

Darling was arraigned in Clay Town Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.

