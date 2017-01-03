COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

On Saturday January 7th from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special tour of Sherrill Manufacturing. The tour will start at the Mansion House promptly at 10:30 am and give attendees a behind the scenes tour of the 1863 factory which was originally built for the manufacture of animal traps. Reservations are required. Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members, students (with parental supervision) are $3. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 315-363-0745 or visit www.oneidacommunity.org.

On Saturday January 7th at 1:00 pm the Fabius Historical Society will host Emily Zaengle who will present a program entitled “Silos Nearby” at the Fabius Community Center. Zaengle will discuss the structure of various silos used in Central New York. Light refreshments will be served following the talk. There is no charge for this event. For more information please contact Sandy Beglinger at 315-683-5878.

On Saturday January 7th at 1:00 pm the Oneida County Historical Society welcome the Ghost Seekers of Central New York who will present Haunted Old Forge. Paranormal investigators will tell stories and present evidence from their ghost hunts in one of the most haunted towns in America. Presenters will be available to sign copies of Haunted Old Forge and other Haunted histories after the presentation. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call315-735-3642 or visit www.oneidacountyhistory.org.

On Saturday January 14th the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host their Annual Membership Meeting at the Visitor’s Center. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Sunday January 15th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a Genealogy Brick Wall Workshop. Having problems finding a connection? Bring in your questions, ancestor information and laptops to this interactive Genealogy Workshop with Pamela Vittorio, professional genealogist. The workshop will feature tips and strategies for searches online and in repositories. Registration is $10 for members and $12 for non-members and is required. Attendees will be eligible for raffle prizes. For more information or to register please email editor@clcbm.org.

On Thursday January 19th the Old Erie Canal Community Working Group will host a special presentation by Duncan Hay of the Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor and Diane Kolifrath of the new Erie Canal Bike Shuttle at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum. 2017 is the 200th anniversary of the start of the building of the canal and at this meeting you can learn about the accomplishments of 2016 and the initiatives in places for the upcoming year. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Saturday January 28th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm the Oneida County Historical Society will host an afternoon of history and heritage themed show and tell. Joe Kelly along with special guests Frank Tomaino and Janice Reily will host and share personal stories. Attendees are encouraged to bring old photos, artifacts, personal mementos and any other items to share their personal stories. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call 315-735-3642 or visit www.oneidacountyhistory.org.

On February 4th the Friends of Lorenzo will host a Bootleggers Ball. Come and enjoy as the Friends of Lorenzo transform a local establishment TBD into an action-filled speakeasy featuring live Jazz music, cocktails from local distilleries, gaming tables, dancing and more. Wear your best flapper dress and bootleg best. For more information or tickets please visit www.friendsoflorenzo.org/bootleggers-ball.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House welcomes author Carol Faulkner who will present on adultery in the late 19th century. Faulkner, author of Lucretia Mott’s Heresy: Abolition and Women’s Rights in 19th-Century America and Women’s Radical Reconstruction, will examine the debate over adultery and marriage among nineteenth-century Americans. During the mind-19th century feminists, abolitionists, communitarians, free lovers and spiritualists challenged the legal institution of marriage, and imagined more egalitarian, consensual relationships between men and women. While society condemned adultery, these reformers condemned marriage. The 2017 speakers series is sponsored by a Humanities New York Action Grant. Tickets are $2. For more information, call 315-363-0745 or visit www.oneidacommunity.org.

