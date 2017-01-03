PAC 99 schedule for week of Jan. 1, 2017

- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill city Commission meeting of Dec. 28
- 9:17 a.m., 2:17 p.m. and 7:17 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of Dec. 27 with Anthi Docous, Returning Rotary Exchange Student
- 9:51 a.m., 2:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.: Oneida Common Council Special meeting of Dec. 29
Wednesday, Jan. 4
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Northern Rivers Foster Parenting
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Historic Insights: A Celebration of 100 years; Kincaid Well Drillers of Canastota
Thursday, Jan. 5
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Satan’s War on the Family”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Helping Seniors Understand Reverse Mortgages
