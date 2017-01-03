 
PAC 99 schedule for week of Jan. 1, 2017

pac99logo2Tuesday, Jan. 3

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill city Commission meeting of Dec. 28
  • 9:17 a.m., 2:17 p.m. and 7:17 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of Dec. 27 with Anthi Docous, Returning Rotary Exchange Student
  • 9:51 a.m., 2:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.: Oneida Common Council Special meeting of Dec. 29

Wednesday, Jan. 4

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Northern Rivers Foster Parenting
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Historic Insights: A Celebration of 100 years; Kincaid Well Drillers of Canastota

Thursday, Jan. 5

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Satan’s War on the Family”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Helping Seniors Understand Reverse Mortgages
