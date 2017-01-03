McIntyre (’10) wins 2016 Spengler Cup

Colgate Alumnus Competed For First Time, Canada Wins 14th Spengler Cup

Colgate alumnus David McIntyre ’10 and Hockey Canada won the 2016 Spengler Cup on Dec. 31, 2016, marking another great achievement by former Colgate hockey players on the international stage.

Hockey Canada defeated HC Lugano, 5-2, to win its 14th Spengler Cup since Canada began competing in the tournament in 1984. It was their second straight Spengler Cup.

The Spengler Cup is the oldest club tournament in the world, dating back to 1923 when it was created by Dr. Carl Spengler in an effort to not only support his favorite club HC Davos but to promote contact between nations that had been enemies during World War I. It has been played on and off since 1923, including an 18-year hiatus due to World War II, and has been played every year since 2000.

Canada competed in the Cattini Division, named after Hans “Joe” Cattini and Ferdinand “Pic” Cattini that that played with Richard “Bibi” Torriani and revolutionized Swiss hockey and was the top offensive line for HC Davos and Switzerland throughout the 1930s and 1940s.

The Canadians fell in their opening game against HC Dinamo Minsk, 7-4, before winning four straight games to claim the title. Canada defeated HC Dinamo Minsk, 3-2, in the semifinals to avenge their preliminary round loss and advance to the championship.

McIntyre is currently playing for Zug EV of the Swiss-A Leauge. He has nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points through 32 games this season and has a plus/minus rating of +17.

In his career at Colgate, McIntyre was named an All-American in 2008-09 as well as a Hobey Baker Top 10 Finalist. McIntyre was also named to the ECAC Hockey First Team in 2008-09 and second team in 2009-10. He scored 56 goals and assisted 75 more for 131 points in his career at Colgate.

The Colgate men’s ice hockey team is off this weekend and returns to action on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.when the Raiders face the nationally-ranked No. 15 Quinnipiac Bobcats at High Point Solutions Arena. The game will be broadcast on SNY and TSN Go in Canada.

