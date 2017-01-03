Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Diane Harmon Needham. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – eBook & Overdrive Workshop

This session for beginners will walk through how to use the FREE eBooks available through the Mid York Library System. The hands-on workshop will walk you through the process from beginning to end, so please bring the device you would like to read eBooks on and have handy your Library card number and any passwords specific for your device.

The Hamilton Public Library invites one and all to join us in celebrating the grand opening of our newly renovated teen space! Stop by between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 and test out the new comfy chairs, play a game with a friend, and help participate in a pizza tasting to determine the best pizza in Hamilton! Many thanks to the Friends of the Library for funding this fabulous renovation project, and to the Sigma Chi of Colgate Foundation for their sponsorship of the personal device charging station provided in the new teen space. Whether you’re a teenager now, will someday become one, or are young at heart—we look forward to celebrating this new community space with you at the grand opening.

Looking for help with your eReader device or curious about exploring digital audiobooks? Join Cathi Brewer, our Digital Services and Outreach Coordinator, in the Community Room Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn to search the online library catalog, download eBooks and digital audiobooks, and transfer books to your device. Please bring your eReader device with you and have handy your library card number and any passwords for your device. Not able to attend the workshop? Cathi is available to offer technical advice and instruction several times throughout the week. Call ahead (315) 280-8230 or email her at CBrewer@midyork.org to confirm her availability if you are making a special trip to the Library for technical assistance.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information: http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

