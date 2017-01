Apologies from your publisher

Apologies from the lone wolf staff at the Madison County Courier for the lack of activity over the past couple of days. I dutifully carried my technology with me on vacation but became violently ill Friday evening.

I’m on the mend and back on the air, so to speak.

Folks tell me 2017 rolled in while I was down for the count. Here’s wishing everyone the best of everything for this year and beyond.

