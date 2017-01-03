Oneida Police Department blotter

On Dec. 26, 2016, Arthur H. Granger, 20, of 115 Madison St., apt. 3F, Oneida was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated harassment in the second degree and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $250 bail.

On Dec. 26, 2016, Tina M. Miller, 44, of 343 Lenox Ave., apt. 1, Oneida was issued a criminal summons charging her with harassment in the second degree. She is to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On Dec. 27, 2016, Michael P. Curtis, 35, of 209 Chappell St., apt. 2, Oneida was issued a criminal summons charging him with two (2) counts of all night parking. He is to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On Dec. 28, 2016, Shelby L. Power, 19, of 348 E. Walnut St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons charging her with criminal contempt in the second degree. She is to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On Dec. 29, 2016, Sarah L. Bennett, 42, of 231 North St., Oneida was charged with having au unlicensed dog and having a dog at large. She is to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On Dec. 29, 2016, Arthur H. Granger, 20, of 115 Madison St., apt. 3F, Oneida, was issued a criminal summons charging him with criminal contempt in the second degree. He is to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On Dec. 29, 2016, Michelle L. Burns, 33, of 244 W. Elm St., Oneida was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and unlawful possession of marihuana. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

