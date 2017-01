Great Swamp to host concert

The Great Swamp Conservancy will host the Opus Black String Quartet Jan. 14 at the nature center located at 8375 N. Main Street Road, Canastota.

The performance, “In Harmony with Nature,” will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Presale tickets $7; $10 at the door.

Children under 12 free.

Light refreshments included. For more information, call 315.697.2950 or email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com.

