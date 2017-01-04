SUNY Potsdam names area students to dean’s list

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 377 students who excelled academically in the Fall 2016 semester to the College’s Dean’s List.

The students included:

Courtney Corigliano of Canastota, whose major is Dance

Callie Lalor of Chittenango, whose major is Spanish

Tristan Spearing of Manlius, whose major is Music Education

Luke Weisbrod of Canastota, whose major is Business Administration

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

