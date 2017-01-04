Area SUNY Potsdam students named to president’s list

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 869 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2016 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.
The students included:
- David Coons of Syracuse, whose major is Music Business
- Brittany Geiler of Chittenango, whose major is Biochemistry
- Jordan Olinsky of Manlius, whose major is Music Performance
- John Paliakkara of Manlius, whose major is Biology
- Nathaniel Race of Eaton, whose major is English & Creative Writing
- Rachel Rockwell of Madison, whose major is Music Education
- Jared Wentrick of Waterville, whose major is Music Business
To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
