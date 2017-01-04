Area SUNY Potsdam students named to president’s list

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 869 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2016 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.

The students included:

David Coons of Syracuse, whose major is Music Business

Brittany Geiler of Chittenango, whose major is Biochemistry

Jordan Olinsky of Manlius, whose major is Music Performance

John Paliakkara of Manlius, whose major is Biology

Nathaniel Race of Eaton, whose major is English & Creative Writing

Rachel Rockwell of Madison, whose major is Music Education

Jared Wentrick of Waterville, whose major is Music Business

To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

