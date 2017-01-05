Hit and run driver charged with DWI in Verona

Oneida-based state police charged a hit and run driver with DWI following an accident investigation in Verona Monday evening.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Jan. 2, Oneida County 911 dispatched Trooper Nathan Pearson to a hit-and-run property damage accident at the intersection of State Route 365 and Patrick Road.

The investigation revealed that a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped facing west on Patrick Road at the stop light at Route 365 when the operator suddenly backed into a 2014 Jeep that was stopped behind it on Patrick Road, then drove away.

Witnesses provided the trooper with a description of the SUV and a plate number. The vehicle was spotted by the trooper a short time later driving on Beacon Light Road in Verona and was stopped. The trooper observed fresh damage to the Tahoe’s rear bumper and interviewed the operator, who identified himself as Hadunyot of Beacon Light Road, Verona.

A strong odor of alcoholic beverage was present on the breath of Hadunyot and sobriety tests indicated he was intoxicated. Hadunyot was taken into custody for DWI and transported to the Oneida state police barracks, where a breath test determined his blood alcohol content was .15 percent. Hadunyot was ticketed for DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 percent or greater, unsafe backing, consumption of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident; Hadunyot is scheduled to appear in Verona Town Court Jan. 10, 2017.

