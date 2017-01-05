Hope Christian Fellowship to host ‘Reset’

Hope Christian Fellowship, located at 119 S. Peterboro St., invites you to a special four-week series entitled “Reset,” beginning Sunday, Jan. 8, through Thursday, Feb. 2.

Each Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m. will invite people to discover Jesus as the ultimate reset in their lives. On the following Thursday each week at 6:30 p.m., there will be a related video-based adult Bible study followed by congregational prayer.

Topics to be explored include “Jesus, Reset My Heart,” “Jesus, Reset My Mind,” “Jesus, Reset My Voice” and “Jesus, Reset My Hands.”

For more information, contact Pastor Tom Burgess at 315-463-9737 or tgb1953@aol.com.

