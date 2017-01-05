Children’s “Sock Hop” Program at the Cazenovia Public Library

Children’s Programming Coordinator Jenna Wright Martin invites children ages five and older to the Cazenovia Public Library for an afternoon of music, dancing, and creative fun! “Sock Hop” will be held Monday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 p.m., in the Community Room.

Using their imaginations, participants will travel back in time to discover the music and dancing of the 1950s and 60s. During the program, they will have the opportunity to learn a few dance steps, play games, and enjoy hands-on activities. Attendees are invited to wear their silliest socks and encouraged to bring a pair of new or gently used socks to donate to CazCares.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

