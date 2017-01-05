Brian Miller Officially Sworn In

Today, Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I-New Hartford) was officially sworn in as the 101st Assembly District’s representative in the state Legislature. In this capacity he will represent parts of Delaware, Herkimer, Oneida, Orange, Otsego, Sullivan and Ulster counties.

“I am thankful to the people of the 101st Assembly District for the confidence they have shown in me by electing me as their representative in the state Legislature,” said Miller. “I am grateful to my family and friends who supported me throughout my campaign and who, I know, will support me during my tenure as a New York State Assemblyman.

“I am eager to get this legislative session started so we can start addressing the issues that are important to the residents of my district and the state as a whole,” continued Miller. “I am confident in my colleagues and the leadership of the Assembly Minority Conference. We will push for serious reform and fight for what is best for New Yorkers.”

Miller is one of seven newly-elected members of the Assembly Minority Conference.

