Open Afternoon Book Club: Notorious R.B.G.

The “Open Afternoon Book Club” will hold its next meeting in the Story Garden Room on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. The group will discuss Notorious R.B.G.: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sat on the bench since her appointment in 1993, but her status as a pop culture icon was solidified quite recently. The Notorious R.B.G. phenomenon grew out of a blog started by Shana Knizhnik in 2013.

Inspired by Ginsberg’s fiery dissents, Knizhnik created the Tumblr Notorious R.B.G. (a riff on rapper Notorious B.I.G.) to celebrate Ginsburg’s life and legal accomplishments. In 2015, Knizhnik partnered with MSNBC journalist Irin Carmon to transform the online tribute into a highly illustrated nonfiction book.

Notorious R.B.G. draws on access to Ginsburg’s family members, friends, colleagues, and clerks, as well as an interview with Ginsburg herself. The work features reported narrative, annotated dissents, rare photos and documents, illustrations, colorful cartoons, memes, and tattoos.

Books are available at the circulation desk.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315.655.9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

