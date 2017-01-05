Tenney officially sworn into the 115th Congress

Today Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) was sworn into the 115th Congress as the Representative for the 22nd District of New York.

“It is a distinct honor to be sworn-in today to serve the people of New York in the U.S. House of Representatives. I will bring leadership and tenacity to Washington to ensure that the needs of the 22nd District and upstate New York are met.

Our office will work tirelessly to give a voice to the 22nd District and will be diligent in assisting all constituents with any issue they have, along with navigating the federal government.

Congress has a unique opportunity this term to implement an agenda that will improve the lives of people across our great nation, especially those in upstate New York. I look forward to working with the President and my colleagues in the House and Senate to lower taxes, repeal and replace Obamacare, reel in out-of-control spending, rebuild our military, protect our veterans and secure the border.

I take on the responsibilities of this job to serve our country and state respectfully, and with great honor. It is humbling to officially begin serving those throughout the 22nd District.”

