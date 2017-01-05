The Girl on the Train to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will host a free public screening of The Girl on the Train (2016) on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room. The gripping thriller is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 best-selling novel of the same name.

Devastated by her recent divorce, Rachel Watson spends her daily commute fantasizing about Scott and Megan, a seemingly perfect couple that she frequently glimpses from the window of her train. One day, Rachel witnesses something shocking in a stranger’s backyard. She wakes up the next day with a horrible hangover, multiple wounds and bruises, and no memory of the night before. When she learns that Megan is missing, Rachel finds herself desperate to unravel the mysteries of that fateful night.

The Girl on the Train is rated R and runs 112 minutes. Free popcorn will be provided.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org .

