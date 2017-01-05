2017 Cornell Integrated Crop and Pest Management Guidelines for Commercial Vegetable Production Now Available

The 2017 edition of the Cornell Integrated Crop and Pest Management Guidelines for Commercial Vegetable Production is now available. This annual publication provides up-to-date vegetable crop production information for New York State. It is designed as a practical guide for vegetable crop producers, crop consultants, ag chemical dealers, and others who advise vegetable crop producers.

In addition to the annually revised pesticide and crop production information, highlighted changes in this edition of the Vegetable Guidelines include:

Addition of Dickeya blackleg on potato as a disease of concern.

Updated regulatory considerations for organic vegetable production.

Revised European corn borer management strategies for beans and potatoes.

The Cornell Guidelines are available as a print copy, online-only access, or a package that combines print and online access. The print edition of the 2017 Vegetable Crops Guide costs $41 plus shipping. Online-only access is $41. A combination of print and online access costs $57.50 plus shipping costs for the printed book.

Cornell Guidelines can be purchased through your local Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) office or from the Cornell Store at Cornell University. To order from the Cornell Store, call (844) 688-7620 or order online at http://store.cornell.edu/c-875-pmep-guidelines.aspx. For more information, contact CCE Herkimer County at (315) 866-7920. Find us on the web at www.cce.cornell.edu/herkimer

