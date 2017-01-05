State police announce pistol/revolver license recertification process

The New York State Police today announced that individuals who hold a Pistol/Revolver License can now recertify their license as required under state law. The State Police have created an easy online process that will allow licensees to quickly complete their recertification by visiting http://troopers.ny.gov/firearms.

There is no cost for recertification, and licensees who do not wish to use the online process can download a form from the website, and paper forms will also be available at any State Police station.

Recent changes to New York State Penal Law require license holders to recertify every five years. Individuals who were issued a Pistol /Revolver License before January 15, 2013, must recertify by Jan. 31, 2018. The deadline to recertify for those issued a license on or after Jan. 15, 2013, is five years from the date the license was issued.

Failure to recertify will serve as a basis for revocation of the license.

As part of the recertification process, licensees must affirm that they are not prohibited from possessing firearms under state and federal law, and must also confirm certain personal information, as well as provide details about the pistols and/or revolvers they own.

Pistol/Revolver License holders who live in New York City, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties are not required to recertify through this process. Each of these municipalities already requires license holders to renew or recertify their license on a periodic basis.

