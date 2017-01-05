Stirpe: Let’s work together to make 2017 a great year for CNY

With a new year upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect and recommit ourselves to progress on important issues. This year is sure to bring plenty of changes, successes and challenges. We can achieve our shared goals if we work together and I promise to continue fighting for the things that matter to our community.

As I’ve said before, one of my main priorities is bringing jobs to Central New York. The governor recently announced that the Regional Economic Development Council awarded a grant of $62.2 million to Central New York. Investments like these help strengthen our economy and our community. I will also continue to advocate for improving all levels of education, from early childhood to technical trade programs and college, to ensure we have a well-trained workforce that will help attract jobs to our region.

No one knows better than you what matters most to Central New York and that’s why I recently sent out a community survey to learn more about the issues affecting our region. Keep an eye on your mailbox, or visit my website at www.nyassembly.gov/mem/Al-Stirpe to fill out the survey online. Your input is invaluable to me as your voice in Albany. I will always stand up for the families, seniors and businesses that make Central New York a wonderful place to live. My office is here to lend a hand and answer any of your questions and I will continue to hold district-wide town hall meetings to hear your opinions first hand.

Our government is only as strong as the people it represents; it’s critical that we all continue to do our part to make this new year as productive as the last one. As always, if you have any questions or concerns regarding this or any community issue, please don’t hesitate to contact me at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov or by calling 315-452-1115.

