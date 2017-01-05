Diana Ross is boss at the Utica Public Library February 2017

For Black History Month 2017, the Utica Public Library will pay tribute to cultural icon Diana Ross. The main event will be a special screening of “The Supremes: Reflections – The Definitive Performances 1964-1969” Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

This dazzling documentary covers 16 televised performances that show three young girls in simple dresses transform into three glamorous, sequin-sheathed superstars.

The screening is possible through the courtesy of Historical Films Archive and Joe Lauro. After the screening, drawings will be held to give away free copies of several Supremes CDs and DVDs. Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m., the library will screen the high fashion romantic drama “Mahogany” starring Ross and Billy Dee Williams.

Both events are free to the public.

All month long, patrons can submit slips to be entered into a drawing for a free DVD of Ross’s mega-hit film “Lady Sings the Blues.” Diana Ross is Boss at the Utica Public Library this February. Call 735-2279 with any questions. There will be a rescheduled date arranged for March or April in case of severe weather Feb. 21.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

