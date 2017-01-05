Rome adoptables need forever homes

Chino is a 5-and-a-half-year-old male Pit/Mastiff mix who needs a forever home.

He is very sweet and enjoys play time, chewing on Kongs, and curling up on laps.

He is fine with kids and gets along with most dogs. He had to have surgery on his hip so he needs walks at least twice daily to build up his leg muscle. He’s a nice boy so please come meet him soon!

Tigger is a 2-year-old female kitty. She is a sweet girl who is looking for a home. Do you think she could be the perfect match for you and your family? Stop in and meet this sweet girl today at PetSmart in New Hartford.

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

