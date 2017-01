Johnson Earns NSCAA Junior College DIII All-East Region & All-American Honors

Herkimer College congratulates women’s soccer sophomore midfielder Grace Johnson (Tully) for earning recognition as a National Soccer Coaches Association of America, first team, All-East Region member.

Johnson was also honored as a 2016 NSCAA, second-team, All-American.

This season Johnson scored six goals and produced eight assists for the Generals.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest