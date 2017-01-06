Woodland Farm Brewery to celebrate first anniversary

Friday Jan. 6 with specials planned throughout the weekend and ending Sunday, Jan. 8. Woodland Farm Brewery is excited to announce our first anniversary party with a weekend of celebrations and giving back to the community. The celebration will begin

We’re kicking off the weekend with the release of our anniversary beer, aptly named Batch 2! This is in remembrance of our very first beer (Batch 1) which was a Scotch Ale. Batch 2 is an 8.6% Scottish Wee Heavy with loads of sweet caramel, strong malt backbone, and subtle chocolate notes.

We will also put on a few of our classic casks we’ve been hanging onto! Rick’s Roaming BBQ will be on the patio all weekend serving up some delicious specials and on Sunday he will be joined by Mangia Macrina’s Wood Fired Pizza!

Friday night we’ll be holding a fundraiser raffle to support the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees. As a local business, we pride ourselves on being a part of the community which has supported us from the start. We believe it is important to celebrate the diversity of Utica and help to support an organization that is an integral part of the growth and rebirth of Utica.

Raffle prizes will include a limited release bottle of Bourbon Barrel No Treason that was for our pint club members only, a pint club membership for 2017, and more! Tickets will be drawn at 9 and you must be present to win!

On Saturday, we're offering drink specials including $1 off all casks and our anniversary beer, Batch 2! Live music TBA! We'll wrap up the weekend with our favorite local musicians, Remsen Social Club Sunday at 3! We'll also be offering $1 off pints of our Lupulin Goodness IPA to celebrate! And, as a throwback to last year, we'll have Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza on hand serving up the most unique pizza you'll find in Utica.

