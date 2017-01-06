Rosamond Gifford Zoo embraces winter

‘Snow Leopard Days’ half-price admission and annual photo contest

Embrace winter with a visit to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo! Annual “Snow Leopard Days” means half-price admission during the months of January and February. Adult tickets (ages 19-61) are $4, youth (ages 3-18) are $2 and seniors (ages 62+) are $2.50.

The zoo is open year-round, and winter is a wonderful time to visit. Outdoor exhibits feature animals chosen for their ability to adapt to the region’s climate. These are animals “made” for the cold, like snow leopards, red pandas, bison, Amur tigers and red and gray wolves. Prefer warmer temps? Sixty percent of the zoo’s exhibits are indoors, making it a great destination even on cold and snowy days.

An additional perk to visiting during January is the 12th annual Winter at the Zoo Photo Contest. Photographers of all abilities, ages 5 and up, are invited to enter for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Complimentary admission is offered to participants who show their camera at the ticket booth. (Note: mobile devices are not accepted as cameras for the contest discount.) There is a limit of one entrant per household per day.

The winter season is perfect for zoo photography. Cold weather means active, easier to find animals and interesting backdrops. Photographers must follow all zoo rules, stay on paths and obey posted signs. Flash photography is prohibited where indicated.

Photo contest entries are due by 4 p.m. on February 1. Late entries will not be accepted. Winning photos appear in the spring issue of the zoo’s member publication, MyZoo Magazine, on the zoo’s website and social media, and are displayed to the public for one year in the zoo gift shop windows. Winners will be announced Friday, February 24 at 3 p.m. during a reception at the zoo. The public is invited to attend.

The fourth annual Winter at the Zoo Photo Contest Traveling Winners Exhibition will take place at sponsoring organizations in the community beginning in March. Complete photo contest information, rules and entry forms are available at

rosamondgiffordzoo.org/photo-contest.

Sponsors of the 2017 Winter at the Zoo Photo Contest are Friends of the Zoo, Onondaga County Parks, Community Folk Art Center, Everson Museum of Art, Redhouse Arts Center and Syracuse Stage.

