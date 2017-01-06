Morrisville Public Library news

We hope you all had a wonderful holiday season and hope you have an even better 2017! Our Annual Canned Food Drive to benefit the Morrisville Food Pantry is going on now until the end of February! Please help us make it better than last year! Not only will you be making a generous contribution to our food pantry, but for every item you donate, we will take a $1 off your outstanding fines!

Family Bingo is back this Friday January 13 at 6:30pm! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided!

Please join us for Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour! Bring your toddler or preschool child in on Tuesday January 17 at 10:00am. Help us enjoy the topic, “Time for Bed!” Stories, finger plays, a craft and more! If you cannot make that day, please join us on Tuesday January 24 for “Snowy Snowmen!”

We will be showing the movie, Middle School: Worst Years of My Life which is based on James Patterson’s bestselling book (series) on Friday January 27 at 7:00pm!! It is rated PG. We provide the popcorn; just bring your own beverage!

The Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday January 19 at 6:30pm in the library’s program room. The public is welcome to attend.

We will be closed on Monday January 16 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We will reopen Tuesday the 17 th at 10am.

We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

