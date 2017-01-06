Suicide Prevention Coalition of Madison County shares 2016 accomplishments
Accomplishments by our members and others concerned about suicide prevention
- safeTALK trainings delivered to various students and adults in Madison County. safeTALK, suicide awareness for everyone, is a half-day alertness training that prepares anyone over the age of 15, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper. QPR- Question, Persuade and Refer training scheduled in January.
- Coalition meetings were held regularly.
- Brochures were distributed at schools, libraries, funeral homes, churches, etc.
- Packets for schools on suicide prevention were assembled and distributed.
- Coalition Members participated in and assisted with the organization and implementation of the successful 4thAnnual Out of the Darkness Walk held in October at Jim Marshall Farm.
- Assistance with organization and promotion of Family Acceptance Project™ held at Oneida High School in March. The Family Acceptance Project™ is a research, intervention, education and policy initiative that works to prevent health and mental health risks for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) children and youth.
- Held a very well-attended Community Call to Action for Suicide Prevention in Oneida with speakers, a short video and open discussion about concerns and resources.
- Long time coalition member, Janelle Powell, is awarded the Floyd Bennet Mental Hygiene Advocacy Award by the Community Services Board. Her acceptance speech addresses the continued need to reduce stigma around mental illness and suicide.
- Facilitated an evening dialogue about suicide awareness and prevention for community members in Cazenovia in conjunction with Project Cafe.
- Conducted a Strategic Planning Session for Suicide Prevention attended by 15 community leaders. Next step was the development of a local plan which was approved by the coalition. More data about the extent of the problem in Madison County was obtained. Some of the members of this group have merged with the Coalition.
- Coalition members attended NYS Suicide Prevention Conference in Albany.
- First week long Crisis Intervention Team training for law enforcement, organized by coalition member, Teisha Cook, Director of Community Services, was held in October with officers from a variety of departments trained. Team meetings with these officers and other community representatives will begin in January and will be held monthly.
- Recovery Center, Pathways Wellness Center, with Peer Specialists launched in Oneida. Crisis beds available to those experiencing an emotional crisis. Both programs are operated by Liberty Resources and will provide support to those experiencing mental health issues.
- Articles about suicide prevention were submitted and featured in several organization’s newsletters distributed to employees and community members.
- Coalition launched a monthly e-newsletter with a logo distinct to the coalition.
