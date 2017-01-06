Morrisville Public Library news » Suicide Prevention Coalition of Madison County shares 2016 accomplishments Accomplishments by our members and others concerned about suicide prevention safeTALK trainings delivered to various students and adults in Madison County. safeTALK, suicide awareness for everyone, is a half-day alertness training that prepares anyone over the age of 15, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper. QPR- Question, Persuade and Refer training scheduled in January.

Coalition meetings were held regularly.

Brochures were distributed at schools, libraries, funeral homes, churches, etc.

Packets for schools on suicide prevention were assembled and distributed.

Coalition Members participated in and assisted with the organization and implementation of the successful 4 th Annual Out of the Darkness Walk held in October at Jim Marshall Farm.

Annual Out of the Darkness Walk held in October at Jim Marshall Farm. Assistance with organization and promotion of Family Acceptance Project™ held at Oneida High School in March. The Family Acceptance Project™ is a research, intervention, education and policy initiative that works to prevent health and mental health risks for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) children and youth.

Held a very well-attended Community Call to Action for Suicide Prevention in Oneida with speakers, a short video and open discussion about concerns and resources.

in Oneida with speakers, a short video and open discussion about concerns and resources. Long time coalition member, Janelle Powell, is awarded the Floyd Bennet Mental Hygiene Advocacy Award by the Community Services Board. Her acceptance speech addresses the continued need to reduce stigma around mental illness and suicide.

Facilitated an evening dialogue about suicide awareness and prevention for community members in Cazenovia in conjunction with Project Cafe.

Conducted a Strategic Planning Session for Suicide Prevention attended by 15 community leaders. Next step was the development of a local plan which was approved by the coalition. More data about the extent of the problem in Madison County was obtained. Some of the members of this group have merged with the Coalition.

Coalition members attended NYS Suicide Prevention Conference in Albany.

First week long Crisis Intervention Team training for law enforcement, organized by coalition member, Teisha Cook, Director of Community Services, was held in October with officers from a variety of departments trained. Team meetings with these officers and other community representatives will begin in January and will be held monthly.

Recovery Center, Pathways Wellness Center, with Peer Specialists launched in Oneida. Crisis beds available to those experiencing an emotional crisis. Both programs are operated by Liberty Resources and will provide support to those experiencing mental health issues.

Articles about suicide prevention were submitted and featured in several organization’s newsletters distributed to employees and community members.

Coalition launched a monthly e-newsletter with a logo distinct to the coalition. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month January 2017 (48) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)