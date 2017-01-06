Leadership Mohawk Valley accepting nominations for 15th Follow the Leader Awards

Leadership Mohawk Valley is now accepting nominations for its prestigious Follow the Leader award. Eight individuals who have graduated from the LMV program and have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and/or the community will be honored.

LMV will also honor two businesses/organizations for their outstanding commitment and support of Leadership Mohawk Valley and its programs. Those honorees will be chosen by the LMV Board of Directors.

Nomination forms must be received by Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The nomination forms are available on the LMV website, where there is also information on previous Follow the Leader honorees, and lists of graduates eligible for nomination.

Selection of this year’s winners will be based solely on the information provided on the nomination form, and winners will be announced in mid-January. To nominate an individual for this award, please visithttp://leadershipmohawkvalley.net/follow-the-leader/.

This year’s 15th Follow the Leader dinner will be on Wednesday, March 22, 2016. For more information, contact LMV Executive Director Ann Rushlo at315-792-7551.

