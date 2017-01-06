CHJC SLC Foster Parenting informational session

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County’s Therapeutic Foster Care Program is hosting a Foster Parenting Informational Session in St. Lawrence County on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Anyone interested in learning more about Foster Parenting, Adoption, and the CHJC Therapeutic Foster Care Program is invited and encouraged to attend.

The session will be held at the Human Services Center, 80 State Highway 310, Second Floor Conference Room, Canton, beginning at 6 p.m. The session will help people interested in becoming Foster Parents learn about the CHJC Therapeutic Foster Care Program. Opportunities to ask questions and speak with Foster Care Program staff will be offered. Light refreshments will be served.

The CHJC Therapeutic Foster Care Program provides temporary care for children unable to live with their birth families or guardians. It allows children who may have been abused, neglected or who have behavioral challenges and special needs, the opportunity to live in a family setting, attend public school, and be active members of the community.

To enable them to provide effective support to the entire family unit and ensure they feel confident in their respective positions, extensive training, 24-hour on-call services, and crisis response are offered to all Foster Parents. To help prepare a child to reunify with his or her birth family, or to be adopted, Foster Parents will work as a member of a team of families, service providers, and other community professionals.

For more information regarding Foster Parenting and the upcoming Informational Session, contact, Nicole Rood, St. Lawrence County Recruitment and Training Specialist, at (315) 229-3344. You may also e-mail Nicole at nrood@nnychildrenshome.com. Additional information is also available online at www.nnychildrenshome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

