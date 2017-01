Utica Zoo 2017 events

Utica Zoo has released the dates for its 2017 major events and fundraisers. For more information on upcoming events or activities, please visit uticazoo.org, or follow Utica Zoo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @uticazoo. Utica Zoo is open at 10am daily, and only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Saturday, April 1: Summer hours and admission start

Saturday, April 15: Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 29: Earth Day Celebration

Sunday, May 14: Free Admission for Moms

Monday, May 22: Member Appreciation Day

Saturday, June 3: Wine in the Wilderness (21+)

Sunday, June 18: Free Admission for Dads

June 19 through Aug. 28: Open until 7pm on Mondays.

June 26, July 31, and Aug. 28: Free Admission from 4pm to 7pm.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Brewfest (21+)

Saturday, Sept. 9: New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival, free admission

Oct. 28 and 29: Spooktacular

Saturday, Dec. 16: Holiday Hoot

The zoo is also accepting reservations for 2017 pavilion rentals. Visit uticazoo.org/rentals for details or call (315) 738-0472.

