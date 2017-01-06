MSC president issues statement on governor’s proposal for free tuition

David E. Rogers, president of Morrisville State College, issued the following statement Tuesday after an announcement by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to offer free tuition at state colleges to any student or student whose family earns less than $125,000 annually.

“Gov. Cuomo’s proposed Excelsior Scholarship Program will foster increased investment in the very knowledge and skills required to support New York’s dynamic and evolving economy.”

“This proposal will enhance access and reduce debt and make a college education more attractive and achievable for potential students and their families.”

“As a SUNY institution with a focus on applied learning and career readiness, Morrisville State College continues to prepare New York’s next generation of global leaders and innovators.”

