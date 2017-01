Morrisville Fire District to hold organizational meeting

The Board of Commissioners of Morrisville Fire District will hold its annual organizational meeting Jan. 11, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Morrisville Fire Department Firehouse, 50 Main St., Morrisville. The Board of Fire Commissioners will hold its regular January meeting immediately following the adjournment of the organizational meeting.

