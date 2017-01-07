Madison County kicks off Relay For Life Jan. 12

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life ofMadison County will host a community kickoff Jan. 12, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at Costello Transportation Building, 1136 Freedom Drive, Oneida. Everyone is invited to join the festivities and learn about how to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from cancer.

The event will celebrate and honor local cancer survivors, patients and caregivers, and showcase how funds raised benefit the local community. Speakers will include residents from Madison County that have benefited from the American Cancer Society’s programs and resources. Guests will have the opportunity to register a team for the Relay For Life event, which will be held from noon to midnight May 20, 2017, at Oneida High School.

The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.

“This is our community’s opportunity to help save lives from cancer by taking action to move us closer to a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer,” said Melanie Francis, Community Manager, Relay For Life. “Funds raised from our event helps the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing cancer, and funds cancer research that will help protect future generations.”

Visit RelayForLife.org or www.RelayForLife.org/MadisonCountyNY to learn more about the event, or contact Melanie Francis at 315.724.8126 x215 orMelanie.Francis@cancer.org.

